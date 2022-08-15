The Frenchman, formerly United’s record signing when he moved from Bournemouth shortly after the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, left on a free when his contract expired in the summer, with United electing not to take up their option to extend it by a further season.
He spent time last campaign on loan at Salernitana, and has now penned a two-year deal with Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum.
"I'm glad that the time of waiting is now over for me," Mousset, whose United career was plagued by fitness issues, said.
"I'm a football player, so I want to be on the pitch and play as often as possible. The Bundesliga is pretty new territory for me, I only know it from the media so far.
"I'm curious to get to know my new teammates and I'm looking forward to the first sessions with them."