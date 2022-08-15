Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman, formerly United’s record signing when he moved from Bournemouth shortly after the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, left on a free when his contract expired in the summer, with United electing not to take up their option to extend it by a further season.

He spent time last campaign on loan at Salernitana, and has now penned a two-year deal with Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum.

"I'm glad that the time of waiting is now over for me," Mousset, whose United career was plagued by fitness issues, said.

"I'm a football player, so I want to be on the pitch and play as often as possible. The Bundesliga is pretty new territory for me, I only know it from the media so far.

"I'm curious to get to know my new teammates and I'm looking forward to the first sessions with them."