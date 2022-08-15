Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made by Italian brand Errea, the shirt is black with a classy gold trim and will be worn with black shorts and gold socks.

United have also unveiled a burgundy change goalkeeper strip, worn by Wes Foderingham in the launch.

"The new third kit has been designed with a theme of classic Italian elegance and style whilst celebrating the city’s heritage of football,” a United statement read.

“Iconic landmarks of the city play an integral role in this kit launch and the sleek all black shirt with gold trim makes it an ideal choice for fashionwear.”

The shirt will be available for Blades fans to purchase, with United adding that “a retail release date will follow in due course.”

And Blades supporters gave the thumbs-up online.

Josh Chapman wrote on Twitter: “Well I’m now £55 lighter, cheers” while Michael Utley added: “Take my bloody money! Now.”

The new Sheffield United third strip is modelled at Sheffield Town Hall (Sheffield United)