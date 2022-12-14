The Nottingham Forest fan alleged to have been stamped on by Oli McBurnie has claimed he was attacked after telling the Sheffield United striker: “You’re s*** at football, I’m better than you” as the forward’s assault by beating trial began earlier today.

Forest supporter George Brinkley told Nottingham Magistrates' Court he feared for his life after alleging he was put in a headlock by McBurnie's team-mate, Rhian Brewster, after invading the pitch following his side’s play-off semi-final victory over the Blades at the City Ground earlier this year. Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against Brewster in July.

Prosecutors claim Scottish international McBurnie, who was wearing a protective boot over a foot injury, suffered "a loss of temper and control" as 27-year-old Mr Brinkley celebrated Forest's penalty shoot-out win on May 17. McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies a single charge of assault by beating, claiming he lost his balance after going to the aid of a team-mate.

Social media footage alleging to show the incident was played to the court on Wednesday with Brinkley admitting he invaded the pitch from the Peter Taylor Stand because of the "adrenaline" of Forest reaching the final at Wembley. Giving his account to a district judge via a video-link to a witness room, Brinkley said he had been sitting near the dug-out, in the second row of the stand, for the match.

He told the court: "At half-time I spoke to a couple of [United] players. I said: 'Oli McBurnie, you are s*** at football, I am better than you and I'm not a pro'."

Brinkley said McBurnie had heard the comment, adding: "He responded to me, laughing, and said: 'You look like you are'. I said: 'Enjoy the Championship next season'. I had a smile on my face. Hopefully because I was joking, it came across in that way. It's just a bit of banter, isn't it?"

Asked by prosecutor Simon Jones how McBurnie had reacted, Mr Brinkley said: "He had a grin on his face - quite patronising... looking down on me."

Describing what he claims happened moments after Forest's 3-2 penalty shoot-out win, Brinkley told the court: "I celebrated with the two people directly behind me. I jumped over the advertising boards - I had that much adrenaline going through me."

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie, 26, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where he is charged with assault by beating. McBurnie, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies the charge: Jacob King/PA Wire

After joining other fans in hugging Forest defender Steve Cook, Brinkley said, he saw that United forward Billy Sharp had a nose bleed. "My instant reaction was shock," the supporter added. "I didn't know how it had happened." Sharp had been headbutted by a Forest supporter, who was later jailed for six months.

Invited to tell the district judge what happened next, Brinkley said: "I got headlocked to the ground. I was laid on my back. Oli McBurnie stamped on me once, stamped on me twice, then went to stamp on me for a third time, but then got pulled away. My instant reaction was to kick him but I didn't because I knew what the repercussions would be."

The alleged victim said he knew his assailant was McBurnie because he was the only person he had seen wearing a protective boot. "I couldn't get up because of the people around me," he said. "I felt that I was going to get my head kicked in. I did genuinely fear for my life because I have had head injuries in the past and my head is very sensitive."

The court heard that Mr Brinkley did not realise it was Brewster who had put him in a headlock until he saw social media footage of the incident.

During cross-examination by McBurnie's barrister, Lisa Judge, Mr Brinkley was asked if he was suggesting that the striker had selected him out of a crowd of hundreds and assaulted him "purely because you had said he was a s*** footballer".

Ms Judge asked: "He [McBurnie] said: 'Aha, that's the man who said I was a shit footballer, I am going to stamp on him?'"

Mr Brinkley answered: "I believe so."

