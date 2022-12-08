Oliver Norwood has become the latest Sheffield United player to predict Iliman Ndiaye will one day grace the Premier League, after describing the Blades’ World Cup star as “a fantastic talent”.

Ndiaye will this week report back to the Shirecliffe academy after flying back from Qatar, where he helped Senegal reach the round of 16 before being knocked out by England last weekend.

The 22-year-old has been in sublime form this season, scoring nine goals so far to help United into the Championship’s automatic promotion places and seemingly seizing the mantle of the Blades’ key creative outlet after Morgan Gibbs-White’s return to Wolves in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of the talk over the summer was of how United would cope without the current Nottingham Forest forward’s creativity, but Ndiaye has stepped up to the plate. “I think he has, so far,” midfielder Norwood agreed.

“He and Morgan played together last year but I do think he’s risen to that challenge. His season’s been incredible so far but he’s got to keep it going now, hasn’t he? Ili will know that himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows he's still a young player and he listens to the right people. If he can keep it going … if he isn't going to play in the Premier League with us, he definitely will play in the Premier League. He's got that much talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, with Oliver Norwood and lliman Ndiaye: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ndiaye’s World Cup appearance capped a remarkable year or so for the youngster, who effectively turned professional only last September when he signed a new deal at Bramall Lane and was handed his full league debut by then-boss Slavisa Jokanović.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndiaye was part of the Blades squad that came within a penalty shootout of reaching last season’s Championship play-off final and has done as much as anyone to ensure United go one better this time around, forming a formidable partnership with Oli McBurnie – with the Scottish international insisting that there are not many better in the entire division when both are fit and fully firing.

“Football can change, from day to day and even minute by minute,” Norwood added. “But credit to him. He worked hard over the summer and he's a fantastic talent. I'm glad he's in our side and no-one else's.”

Advertisement Hide Ad