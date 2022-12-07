When the full-time whistle sounded at the Cardiff City Stadium last time out and most eyes turned towards the World Cup in Qatar, Sheffield United instead switched their focus towards their walking wounded clogging up the treatment room at Bramall Lane.

As many as 11 senior stars are currently sidelined but United, who went into the World Cup break second in the Championship table, may be set for a few injury boosts when the league season resumes this weekend, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men hosting struggling Huddersfield Town in South Yorkshire.

According to national newspaper reports this week, Rhys Norrington-Davies has been forced to undergo surgery on his damaged hamstring which, if confirmed, would keep him out until after the new year.

But a number of key men have returned to training over the World Cup break with, it’s hoped, some more not too far behind. So we had a look at the list of current injuries and, where known, the timescales on their possible returns…

1. West Bromwich, England, 29th October 2022. Rhian Brewster of Sheffield Utd lies injured during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United receives treatment on his damaged hamstring at West Bromwich Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2. Max Lowe (hamstring) Another hamstring victim, Lowe has not been seen since picking up the injury away at Hull City but is back in training and will now be gradually built up to somewhere approaching match fitness before being brought back Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić (illness) Also back in and amongst training with his teammates after picking up a mystery illness that forced him to come off against Rotherham United, and then kept him out of the victory at Cardiff in United’s last game. Looks to be over the worst of it now Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. Rhian Brewster (hamstring) Another hamstring injury condemned Brewster to the sidelines after he came off the bench away at West Brom. Assistant manager Stuart McCall revealed recently that surgery was one avenue open to the striker, which would rule him out for some time longer Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales