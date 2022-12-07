News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie court date postponed after Nottingham Forest play-off charge

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, will not stand trial this week after his original court date was postponed.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 11:07am

The 26-year-old has been charged with assault by beating after an incident following the Blades’ play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest last season.

McBurnie is alleged to have assaulted Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley by beating during a pitch invasion at the City Ground, after the Blades lost to Forest on penalties.

The Blades striker pleaded not guilty to the amended charge back in August, following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. He previously faced one count of common assault and will now stand trial next Wednesday, December 14.

McBurnie’s Bramall Lane teammate Rhian Brewster had previously been charged in connection with events after the same game but the court heard back in July that a charge of common assault against him was discontinued.

United’s penalty shootout defeat at the City Ground sparked a pitch invasion from thousands of Forest fans, during which United skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a home supporter.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court back in August, where he denied a charge of assault by beating (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Robert Biggs, aged 30, from Ilkeston, was jailed for six months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

McBurnie has been in fine form for the Blades this season and, after undergoing surgery to correct a hernia issue during the World Cup break, goes into this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town looking for his 10th goal of the season and to consolidate United’s promotion push. Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades side went into the break second in the Championship table.

