Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, will not stand trial this week after his original court date was postponed.

The 26-year-old has been charged with assault by beating after an incident following the Blades’ play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest last season.

McBurnie is alleged to have assaulted Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley by beating during a pitch invasion at the City Ground, after the Blades lost to Forest on penalties.

The Blades striker pleaded not guilty to the amended charge back in August, following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. He previously faced one count of common assault and will now stand trial next Wednesday, December 14.

McBurnie’s Bramall Lane teammate Rhian Brewster had previously been charged in connection with events after the same game but the court heard back in July that a charge of common assault against him was discontinued.

United’s penalty shootout defeat at the City Ground sparked a pitch invasion from thousands of Forest fans, during which United skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a home supporter.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court back in August, where he denied a charge of assault by beating (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Robert Biggs, aged 30, from Ilkeston, was jailed for six months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

