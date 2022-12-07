One of Sheffield United’s key men is out until February after being forced to undergo surgery on his damaged hamstring, according to a national newspaper report today.

Rhys Norrington-Davies’ World Cup dream was dashed when he suffered a devastating hamstring injury away at Coventry City earlier this season and according to The Sun, the Wales international has gone under the knife to correct the issue.

If confirmed, that will keep him out until well into the new year, with a February return date mentioned in the report. Previous hamstring surgeries for the likes of Sander Berge and Rhian Brewster have kept them out of action for considerable amounts of time and with Norrington-Davies in the best form of his formative United career to date, and a virtual certainty to feature at the World Cup in Qatar, it was a particularly untimely blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norrington-Davies, reportedly attracting transfer interest from Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace, was challenged by club boss Paul Heckingbottom to help ensure that Wales qualify for further tournaments following their first World Cup since 1958.

Former United defender Rob Page’s side begin their qualification campaign for Euro 2024 against Croatia on March 25, and Norrington-Davies will be no doubt hoping to play a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's football," Heckingbottom said. "The blow for Rhys is what's making it tough but it should give him the hunger and the drive. In his mind, it should be like: 'When's the next one?' All he can do is put himself forward and try and help him get to another one. But that's the tough one, where I really feel for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad