The Blades won only two of their opening eight league games last time around, as the hangover from Premier League relegation loomed large.

The mid-season appointment of Paul Heckingbottom to replace Slavisa Jokanović sparked something of a reaction and after falling narrowly short of reaching the play-off final, Heckingbottom’s side have started brightly this time around with five wins and a couple of battling away points from that same eight-game league marker.

Sunday’s 2-0 win at Hull City saw United return to the top of the Championship table and speaking ahead of this weekend’s home clash with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, Foderingham said: “I think we've given ourselves a chance.

“Last season we got off to a poor start and we wanted to avoid that this season. Now it's just about maintaining our form.

“I can't see why we can't do that. But we'll take it game by game and see what happens.

“We've got great quality in the squad, we've been unfortunate with injuries but when everyone comes back, we know we've got the quality to come back and make us stronger.”

Wes Foderingham has impressed for Sheffield United since becoming the club's No.1 goalkeeper: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite starting last season as United’s No.2 behind Robin Olsen, and only taking the gloves when he departed for Aston Villa, Foderingham finished second in the table for clean sheets – only two behind Bournemouth’s Mark Travers, who played 13 games more.

Asked if he has a clean sheet target this season, Foderingham admitted: “Not really. In my mind it's about getting up. Performances and playing well.