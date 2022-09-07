The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has emerged as a crowd favourite at Bramall Lane for both his defensive abilities and attacking prowess, having claimed three goals and an assist in his first six league games as a Blade.

Formerly of Nottingham Forest, Ahmedhodžić has experience of playing in the Champions League with Malmo and despite admitting a desire to return to that level one day, his first aim is winning promotion to the Premier League with United after helping Paul Heckingbottom’s men to the top of the Championship table at this early stage.

“I think I can go all the way,” the 23-year-old told The Sportsman.

“Of course my goal is to play in the Premier League next year with Sheffield United. That’s my main focus right now but there is no limit to how good I can be and I want to play in the Champions League week in and week out.

“I did that with Malmo last season and I enjoyed it. I want to experience the Champions League again, but first it’s about getting promoted this year.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic's good Sheffield United form has kept Chris Basham out of the side: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Of course I’m in good form, but I feel I can give much more,” Ahmedhodžić added, ahead of making his latest appearance in Blades colours against Rotherham United this weekend.

“I think I can put in more tackles, make more clever runs and create even more chances for the team. I can be definitely be more dangerous in games, especially when we play away from home.”

There can be no greater tribute to Ahmedhodžić’s performances this season than the fact he is keeping club stalwart Chris Basham out of the team; a man who effectively defined the right centre-half position in which his young teammate is shining.

“If I don’t believe in myself, then who will?” Ahmedhodžić added. “I just want to improve every game and make sure that everyone in the team performs, not just me.