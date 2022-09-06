'Outstanding' Oli McBurnie hailed by Sheffield United teammate and boss after stunning turnaround in fortunes
Wes Foderingham insists Sheffield United teammate Oli McBurnie deserves the success he is enjoying in front of goal, as reward for the hard work he continued to put in during his long barren spell.
McBurnie went 43 league games without a goal before breaking his duck away at Luton Town last month, and has now found the net in each of his last three appearances ahead of this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United.
The Scottish international had a torrid time last season as he battled injury, illness and infection – and, by his own admission, poor form. But he is back up to fighting weight and approaching peak fitness after having a gym installed at his house to continue the work prescribed to him by United’s strength and conditioning staff.
Most Popular
-
1
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
2
Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday to keep close eye on progress of ‘very skilful’ transfer option on loan in League Two
-
5
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and Paolo Di Canio - opposite to Neil Warnock
Paul Heckingbottom, the United boss, described McBurnie as “outstanding” after he scored the opener – the first goal of his professional career from outside the box – in their 2-0 win over Hull City on Sunday, helping to send the Blades back to the top of the Championship table.
And Wes Foderingham, who also played a key part in that victory with a superb double save to prevent Óscar Estupiñán dragging the Tigers level, said: “Oli had a really difficult time and what people don't see is how hard he works off the pitch.
“He comes with a bit of a reputation but I can tell you, he's been working so hard with extra sessions at home in the gym and doing things right, day to day.
“And now he's reaping the rewards for that. So all credit to him.”
McBurnie has formed a promising partnership with Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye so far this season after returning from a foot injury that curtailed his campaign last season, and may have played his way into Steve Clarke’s thoughts for Scotland’s upcoming games against Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland during the next international break.
"He's leading the line well - that's one of the pleasing things,” Heckingbottom said of his No.9.
"It's great that he's scoring but his performances are also helping us to win games. For him to score another goal was great.
"Oli's physical presence gives us a different threat inside the box. He was outstanding."