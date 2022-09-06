News you can trust since 1887
'Outstanding' Oli McBurnie hailed by Sheffield United teammate and boss after stunning turnaround in fortunes

Wes Foderingham insists Sheffield United teammate Oli McBurnie deserves the success he is enjoying in front of goal, as reward for the hard work he continued to put in during his long barren spell.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:17 pm

McBurnie went 43 league games without a goal before breaking his duck away at Luton Town last month, and has now found the net in each of his last three appearances ahead of this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United.

The Scottish international had a torrid time last season as he battled injury, illness and infection – and, by his own admission, poor form. But he is back up to fighting weight and approaching peak fitness after having a gym installed at his house to continue the work prescribed to him by United’s strength and conditioning staff.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United boss, described McBurnie as “outstanding” after he scored the opener – the first goal of his professional career from outside the box – in their 2-0 win over Hull City on Sunday, helping to send the Blades back to the top of the Championship table.

And Wes Foderingham, who also played a key part in that victory with a superb double save to prevent Óscar Estupiñán dragging the Tigers level, said: “Oli had a really difficult time and what people don't see is how hard he works off the pitch.

“He comes with a bit of a reputation but I can tell you, he's been working so hard with extra sessions at home in the gym and doing things right, day to day.

Wes Foderingham and Oli McBurnie chat to Rhian Brewster ahead of their star performances for Sheffield United against Hull on Sunday: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“And now he's reaping the rewards for that. So all credit to him.”

McBurnie has formed a promising partnership with Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye so far this season after returning from a foot injury that curtailed his campaign last season, and may have played his way into Steve Clarke’s thoughts for Scotland’s upcoming games against Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland during the next international break.

"He's leading the line well - that's one of the pleasing things,” Heckingbottom said of his No.9.

"It's great that he's scoring but his performances are also helping us to win games. For him to score another goal was great.

"Oli's physical presence gives us a different threat inside the box. He was outstanding."

