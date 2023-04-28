News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star on why promotion-winners wanted to celebrate with the fans

Max Lowe has insisted it was vitally important Sheffield United celebrated their promotion to the Premier League with the fans, in order to thank them for the role they have played in their club’s latest achievement.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Rather than retreat behind a VIP cordon and seal themselves off from the people who have supported them throughout a historic campaign, members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad marked the occasion by visiting a number of city centre establishments on Wednesday night after beating West Bromwich Albion to seal their top-flight return.

Lowe, who also helped Nottingham Forest reach the highest level whilst on loan at the City Ground last term, told The Star that was the most fitting way to highlight the bond which exists between United’s team and their followers.

“That’s the way it has to be, with the people, because what we’ve done is for them as well,” he said. “Whether they realise it or not, they have been so important for us all the way through and they will be going forward. There’s been times when they have really helped us to get three points and seeing what it meant to them all, it just really brought home to me what it meant to them as well. I think that’s so vital.”

“Some (footballers) might get criticised for locking themselves away a bit,” Lowe added. “That’s not the way we like it here, because they are part of the club and this is for the club as a whole.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe (right) with Jayden Bogle: Paul Thomas / SportimageSheffield United defender Max Lowe (right) with Jayden Bogle: Paul Thomas / Sportimage
“There were loads of fans out and it just made the atmosphere even better, to be with them. To be fair, it wasn’t just United fans who were out and about, there were all sorts of others as well. I bumped into a couple of Derby fans where we were and so we were all having a bit of banter. But that’s what football should be all about.”

United contest their final home match of the campaign when Preston North End visit Bramall Lane tomorrow.

“Buzzing, the celebrations have been great with the fans and the squad,” added Lowe, who joined United from Pride Park. “It’s been a long season and everyone has played their part. I’d much rather be promoted early."

Sheffield United players celebrate their promotion from the Championship: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United players celebrate their promotion from the Championship: George Wood/Getty Images
Max Lowe is glad Sheffield United celebrated with their supporters: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesMax Lowe is glad Sheffield United celebrated with their supporters: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
