Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has identified the prize his team is still chasing this season despite seeing them secure automatic promotion from the Championship.

Entering tomorrow’s game against Preston North End already assured of Premier League status next term, United now want to set a new club record for the most number of points collected since the competition was rebranded 19 years ago. That currently stands at 90, meaning Heckingbottom’s side must win two of their remaining three matches in order to surpass the total set by Neil Warnock’s squad in 2006.

“We are always looking at ways we can improve and things to drive us on,” Heckingbottom said. “With a couple more wins we can be the best Sheffield United team in the Championship. That’s a different challenge in itself. There’s always things we can push and shove.”

Sheffield United are chasing a strong end to the season: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Heckingbottom’s assistant, Stuart McCall, referenced the latest target United have set themselves when he addressed the media ahead of Preston’s visit to Bramall Lane. Although coaching staff usually name their starting eleven and substitutes on the eve of a game, McCall confirmed they will take that decision later this morning after assessing “the few bumps and bruises” they collected during Wednesday’s victory over West Bromwich Albion; the result which sealed their top-flight return.

“We all knew as it was getting nearer, we just wanted to get it done,” McCall said. "The players and staff had a couple of shandies and then back to it. We had a good night.”

“It’s been a terrific season,” he added. “And we want to finish it properly.”