The Star is aware of several parties interested in exploring the possibility of buying Sheffield United after Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the club’s present owner, appeared to cool on the idea of pursuing his negotiations with Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi.

Sheffield United have been the subject of intense takeover discussions: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Although none of the groups monitoring events at Bramall Lane, where Paul Heckingbottom’s side are celebrating being promoted from the Championship, have yet to make contact with Prince Abdullah’s representatives at least one is thought to be confident it could quickly satisfy the English Football League’s financial checks - something which Mmobuosi, whose bid for United became public knowledge earlier this year, has spent more than four months attempting to do.

Investors from the USA, whose business community has a strong track record of providing capital for ventures into British sport, are likely to have been privately gathering information on Heckingbottom’s employers in recent months. This involves gaining opinion, from trusted independent experts, on whether or not United would represent a sound acquisition. The overwhelming majority of the details which have been scrutinised during this process are already in the public domain. Despite being advised to acquire more in-depth information before deciding whether or not to proceed, sources within the game indicate they believe United tick most of the boxes required to warrant pressing ahead with their investigation.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United

If Prince Abdullah compltely extricates himself from his talks with Mmobuosi, who a month ago attended United’s victory over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, then it appears almost certain they will attempt to make formal contact.

As well as attracting attention from across the Atlantic, individuals from the Far East are also known to have been considering launching a bid for United since the beginning of the season. Like their potential rivals from North America, they have yet to make any official representations. But given Sheffield’s strong links with that part of the world, a number of those involved in sketching any development plan they might attempt to implement think United’s growth potential in countries there is huge - particularly given that they appear set to be competing at top-flight level next term.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Mmobuosi, the founder of agri fintech company Tingo, has met Prince Abdullah on several occasions since news of his proposal first emerged. Aged 43, Mmobuosi’s candidacy has been the subject of intense scrutiny with the EFL recently requesting more details about the model he was using to fund his would-be buyout.

Invited to join United’s hierarchy by former long-standing director and sole owner Kevin McCabe, Prince Abdullah gained sole control following a High Court battle between the pair in 2019. While United was still under dual ownership, discussions are known to have been held with a high-ranking figure in Saudi Arabian media circles about a possible exchange of shares although a deal did not come to fruition.

Prince Abdullah also met with Henry Mauriss, a California based businessman, about selling United before it emerged the latter is serving a prison sentence for wire fraud and is not due for release until next year.