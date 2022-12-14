All the latest transfer news surrounding United and their Championship rivals.

Sheffield United picked up a win on their return following the World Cup break, beating Yorkshire rivals Huddersfied Town on Saturday thanks to a first half goal from Billy Sharp.

The Blades stayed within touching distance of leaders Burnley and are three points behind the Clarets, while Blackburn remain five points further behind United following their heavy defeat to Preston over the weekend. United will be looking to make up ground on the leaders over the coming weeks, and they next take on Kolo Toure’s Wigan Athletic.

In January, the Blades will be hoping to strengthen their squad, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding United and their Championship rivals.

Blades star eyed

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a loan move for Sheffield United star Hassan Ayari. Darren Moore has said: “He’s been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us. It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here. We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at. Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player – we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.”

Stewart latest

Sunderland are still working on a new contract for star man Ross Stewart amid interest from elsewhere. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season, but the Black Cats do have a year extension option built into the deal. Despite that, Sunderland are hoping to keep interested teams, including Middlesbrough, at bay by agreeing a new deal. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told fans during a forum: “With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland. Naturally, Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.” (Teesside Live)

Burnley chase Undav

Burnley are said to be a likely option for Brighton star Deniz Undav, who could leave on loan in January, according to transfer expert Pete O’Rourke. He has said: “They have previously loaned players out to the Championship to get first-team football with mixed success, so it depends where Brighton see his future lie in that respect, But I’m sure Burnley, obviously going for promotion in the Championship, is an attractive option for him and I’m sure he will get minutes there.” (Football League World)

Archer interest

Middlesbrough are said to be eyeing a deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer ahead of the January transfer window. It’s claimed Archer is a key target for Michael Carrick as the Boro boss looks to put his stamp on his new side. Archer could leave Villa on loan in the winter window, and both Boro and Preston are said to be interested. (TeamTalk)

Ebiowei links

Hull City are said to have the edge in the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei. Hull and Swansea are said to be interested in the 19-year-old, and Alan Nixon has said it’s the Tigers who have the advantage due to Liam Rosenior previously working with Ebiowei at Derby County. (Alan Nixon - Patreon)

Brereton-Diaz latest

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says Blackburn won’t sell Ben Brereton-Diaz in the January transfer window unless there is an offer the club cannot refuse, despite the possibility of Rovers losing him for free in January. “If it’s a low offer, we will say no immediately,” Tomasson has said. “You never know what will happen in football, I’d love for the lad to sign a contract and stay with me.”

Hall update

Birmingham City are hoping to keep Leeds United at bay amid interest in young star George Hall. It’s claimed Leeds hold a strong interest in the midfielder, but Blues are said to have sent the Premier League club packing again. They are desperate to keep Hall, who has become a first team regular. (BirminghamLive)

