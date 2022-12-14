Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie’s court trial is set to begin today, after the original date was postponed.

The 26-year-old was charged with assault by beating after an incident following United’s play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest last season.

McBurnie, who was injured at the time and wearing a protective boot on his injured foot, is alleged to have assaulted Forest fan George Brinkley by beating during a pitch invasion at the City Ground, after the Blades’ penalty shootout defeat to Forest.

The Blades striker pleaded not guilty to the amended charge back in August, following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. He previously faced one count of common assault and after his original court date was postponed, the two-day trial is scheduled to begin this morning.

McBurnie’s Bramall Lane teammate Rhian Brewster had previously been charged in connection with events after the same game but the court heard back in July that a charge of common assault against him was discontinued.

United’s penalty shootout defeat at the City Ground sparked a pitch invasion from thousands of Forest fans, during which United skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a home supporter.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court back in August, where he denied a charge of assault by beating (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Robert Biggs, aged 30, from Ilkeston, was jailed for six months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

