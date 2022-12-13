Sheffield Wednesday are “in discussions” over the future of Sheffield United starlet Hassan Ayari following a successful trial at the Blades’ city rivals, manager Darren Moore has revealed.

As The Star revealed earlier this season, the Tunisian youth international has crossed the Steel City to Hillsborough after expressing a desire to leave Bramall Lane in the summer.

After a loan spell at Scarborough Athletic was cut short in October, Ayari turned out for Wednesday’s U23 team on trial and caught the eye. United boss Paul Heckingbottom opened the door for Ayari to join Wednesday when he admitted: “He can leave”.

"Sometimes young players can be impatient and not realise how tough it is to be a footballer,” Heckingbottom added. “Then he had the conversation with Del, that he can look and go elsewhere. At the minute, we don't see him getting in our team. And if he's desperate to leave then he can go and try to find somewhere. He can leave."

No deal has yet been agreed between the two city clubs, however, with United likely to seek a fee for one of their highly-rated young stars. At the very least they will demand a sell-on clause in the deal, to recoup some of their investment further down the line if Ayari impresses and leaves for a bigger club.

Darren Moore, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at Hillsborough, told The Star: “He [Ayari] has been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us. It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.

Hassan Ayari of Sheffield United has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at. Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player - we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.”

