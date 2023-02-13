Midfielder John Fleck made first appearance since early November at weekend

John Fleck has been earmarked to play a key role in the final stages of Sheffield United’s promotion bid this season, after making his long-awaited return from injury at the weekend.

The Scottish international made his first appearance since early November’s home defeat to Rotherham United in the closing stages of United’s 3-0 victory over Swansea.

Fleck’s season has been disrupted by a fractured leg, which forced him to miss two months of the campaign before suffering a recurrance just before the World Cup break.

But the 31-year-old’s experience, having twice been promoted with the Blades already in his Bramall Lane career, will prove invaluable for Paul Heckingbottom’s men as they look to regain their place in the Premier League they surrendered back in 2021.

“For his confidence, it’s good to get him back,” Heckingbottom told The Star ahead of Wednesday evening’s clash against third-placed Middlesbrough, as they look to extend their current 10-point lead over Michael Carrick’s side.

“He’s over [the injury] now and we’d be really unlucky for anything to reoccur now. He’s over it, we need to build him up and keep him training and keep getting him minutes.

“Whether that’s first-team or reserve games. The sooner we get everyone up to speed the better because we’re going to need everyone.

“He’s done it [promotion] before. You’re looking at moments in games, and this is why when I get frustrated when players aren’t listening ... every day’s an opportunity, and all they have to do is fill me with the confidence that they know their job and I’m more likely to put them on.