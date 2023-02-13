Blades host third-placed Boro in crunch clash on Wednesday evening

Michael Carrick has outlined Middlesbrough’s approach to their crunch promotion clash with second-placed Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, which could prove crucial in the race for the Premier League.

Third-placed Boro are 10 points adrift of the Blades but can cut the gap to seven with victory at Bramall Lane. United conversely can go 13 clear of Boro, and also possess a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom, Carrick’s opposite number, admitted his side can “do damage” to Middlesbrough’s promotion hopes with victory in midweek, despite insisting the game is no more important than upcoming ones against more sides hoping to hunt them down.

And Carrick stuck to a similar theme following an impressive weekend win away at Cardiff City. “It’s just about winning as many games as we can,” the former Manchester United midfielder said.

“I don’t know if that puts pressure on Sheffield United or not. There is no disguising the fact that it’s going to be a big game on Wednesday night and one we’re looking forward to.

“It will obviously be a tough game, but we’ll be ready for that challenge and we’ll look forward to it. It’s shouldn’t determine our season, it’s just the next game. We have to approach it like any other and remain calm and level.”