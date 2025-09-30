Sheffield United will be targeting a first Championship home win of the season when Southampton visit Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will be targeting back-to-back Championship wins when they welcome Southampton to Bramall Lane this evening.

At the seventh time of asking, the Blades secured their first league win of the season last time out, beating Oxford United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Hare netted the only goal of the game, striking in the second half, to lift a huge weight off the club’s shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having banked their maiden win of the campaign, United will now be going in search of a first home win of the season against a Southampton side that has also experienced an underwhelming start.

Ahead of the clash with Will Still’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

A platform to build on

Following their victory at Oxford, United’s next mission is to secure their first home win of the campaign. The Blades have lost each of their opening three home games this term, scoring just one goal and conceding six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing each of their last two S2 outings by a goal to nil, United’s supporters have had nothing to shout about since Tyrese Campbell’s equaliser against Bristol City on the opening day of the season. United last went three successive home games without scoring in March 2024.

However, you have to go all the way back to the start of the 1954/55 campaign for the last and only time United have ever lost their opening four home games of a league campaign, meaning they will be under pressure to avoid history repeating itself this evening.

Duo poised to return

Fortunately for Blades chief Chris Wilder, he is set to be boosted by the returns of midfielder Tom Davies and striker Danny Ings from injury this evening. Davies has not featured in any capacity so far this season after suffering a pre-season fitness blow, while summer signing Ings has missed the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'll be delighted on Tuesday because we can welcome back Tom Davies and Danny Ings,” Wilder said. “They can add that calmness that their careers have given them as players to add to a group that is fighting. That's all I ask.”

The chances are both of them, if they are to play any part, will feature via the bench. Wilder has made no secret of his admiration for Davies since he returned to the club earlier this month, meaning he will be itching reintegrate him into the team as quickly as possible.

Tom Davies is poised to be involved against Southampton. | Andrew Yates / Sportimage.

Saints under pressure

Although their start to the campaign has not been quite as harrowing as the one United have experienced, Southampton’s has been far from perfect. They will arrive at Bramall Lane this evening with the ambition of securing their first Championship win since the opening day of the season.

Following a nightmare Premier League campaign last term that saw them relegated with a paltry 12 points to their name, they appointed former Reims and RC Lens boss Still to try and transform their fortunes. However, he has won just one of his first seven league games at the helm, meaning an element of pressure is already creeping in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Saints did perform well in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with league leaders Middlesbrough, suggesting they could be approaching the point of clicking into gear. Both sides will be desperate for all three points for similar reasons.

An unchanged XI?

With tonight’s clash with the Saints marking the second game of a three-game week, all eyes will be on Wilder’s starting XI when the team news is confirmed at 6.30pm. After securing a first win and first clean sheet of the campaign at the weekend, Wilder must be experiencing a feeling of temptation to name an unchanged side.

United’s performance at the Kassam Stadium was far from vintage, but you cannot underestimate the level of confidence that will have been restored after finally ended a long losing run. Those who started the win against Gary Rowett’s troops will all believe they are worthy of keeping their places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with a trip to Hull City to come on Saturday lunchtime, Wilder must remain mindful of the bigger picture. It means he may be forced to manage one or two of his players carefully, such as 36-year-old Ben Mee, who made his first start since last December against the U’s.

Wilder’s Saints curse

Wilder has never beaten Southampton in his managerial career, losing each of his four previous meetings with the St Mary’s outfit. All four of those meetings, however, were in the Premier League.

United and Southampton have not come face to face in the Championship since February 2009, with the Blades winning 2-1 at St Mary’s via goals from Greg Halford and Jamie Ward. The Blades last beat Southampton in a league game at Bramall Lane in March 2006.