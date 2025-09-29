Callum O’Hare set Sheffield United challenge as remarkable detail confirmed from Oxford United win

Sheffield United matchwinner Callum O’Hare is being challenged to improve his contributions to games after helping get the Blades’ season up and running at Oxford United on Saturday. The former Coventry City man became only the second United man to score in the league this term in a 1-0 win at the Kassam.

That moment could prove a real turning point for United as they look to overcome a disastrous start to the season and look to salvage something from it. They travelled back north still bottom of the table but with a renewed sense of belief amongst staff, players and fans.

O’Hare was one of a number of United players who struggled to recapture his form last season this time around under Chris Wilder’s predecessor Ruben Selles, but he was superb at the Kassam as he combined his usual industry with a welcome touch of invention.

The challenge now is for him to keep up those standards. “Yeah, 100 per cent,” agreed boss Wilder, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Southampton. “He was a player who a lot of clubs were after the summer he arrived, so I'm delighted that we got him and he played a big part in our season last season.

“But you're always looking to nudge qualities up that he's got. Cal's a really honest guy. We talk about running and he’s one at times that needs to stop running, if I'm honest, and settle himself down a little bit.

“I think he covered 14km on Saturday, which was amazing. But he's not working towards the Olympics. He's working towards, you know, being a better player and contributing more with his assists and goals.

“So I'm delighted that Cal got off the mark and he's working on his game technically as well to improve. Just because you're young doesn't mean you don't have to work at your game, and he’s in that bracket. They're all working at their game as we speak to maintain those standards and improve.”

O’Hare may be one player able to run forever but United’s group is still not in the physical place that Wilder wants them to be. The process of getting them there, he admits, may take some time, especially with United preparing for their second game of three inside a week.

“You’re limited in terms of your time to work them physically, so that won't be the case for this week,” Wilder said. “But physically they'll get the work in the games as well. It's just getting that balance, which we're quite proud of, with the load, that we don't break anybody and we keep everybody fit and available.

“Matt Prestridge and Tom Little, and the medical staff and the sports science staff, are really highly regarded here at the football club, and most importantly by me, in terms of the way they drive that.

“So that might be more of a slower process, but I want an athletic team that gets around the park and competes and plays. And those guys are really important in terms of the work that we do ... the minutes that we put into them and getting them to where we want them to be.”