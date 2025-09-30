Chris Wilder will be targeting his first home win since returning to Bramall Lane when Sheffield United host Southampton on Tuesday night.

Southampton manager Will Still has described the recent managerial sackings at Sheffield United as “completely ridiculous” ahead of his side’s trip to Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

United will welcome the Saints to S2 for their first Championship meeting in 16 years with the ambition of building on Saturday’s 1-0 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Callum O’Hare’s second half strike sealed a first win of the season for the Blades and their first since Chris Wilder’s return to the club.

Wilder was reinstated as Blades boss just over a fortnight ago, returning to the club just under three months after being sacked and replaced by Ruben Selles in June. However, a record of seven defeats in seven games in charge saw Selles axed and Wilder swiftly reappointed.

Waxing lyrical about Wilder ahead of his side’s trip to South Yorkshire, Still, who has won just one of his first seven Championship games in charge of the Saints, has spoken honestly about his thoughts on the Blades’ decision-making in recent months.

What Still said about United and Wilder

"Honestly, I think it's completely ridiculous,” Still said, as quoted by the Southern Daily Echo. “Unfortunately, that's just the way football works these days.

"It's like our situation as I know people are questioning it. I don't think it makes me a bad manager, I don't think it makes me a bad person.

"And I'm not a stats man, but if you look at all the stats then they show we're doing something right, we're just not quite making it click, but it takes time.

"There are examples of clubs where they've been patient, they've given people a bit of time with that trust and faith and I think it's worked out.

"It's just the world we live in, isn't it? It's modern football, Chris would have been majorly disappointed to get that news at the end of last season.

"We all know how football works and how ruthless and sad it could be. He didn't deserve it at all. It's turned around and proven him right by bringing him back in.

"He's a hugely experienced manager, he knows exactly what he's doing and how well he sets up his teams, so it'll be a big test. It’s a big challenge for us."