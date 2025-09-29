Chris Wilder could take the opportunity to shuffle his Sheffield United pack as he looks to build on his side’s first victory of the season when they face Southampton tomorrow evening. The visitors make the long trip north having struggled to acclimatise to life back in the Championship.

But Wilder is focusing on events within his control after Saturday’s victory at Oxford United got his side up and running for the season, and may make changes in the middle of a first three-game week of the season.

United round off what they hope will be a memorable week at Hull City on Saturday but before then, Will Still’s Saints stand in their way at Bramall Lane. Tom Davies and Danny Ings are expected to return to the squad after injury but Tahith Chong will likely miss out after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up at Oxford.

We tasked our man with selecting the side he believes Wilder could pick to face the Saints - has he got it just about right or is there anything you’d do differently?

