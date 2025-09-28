Sheffield United will be hoping to build on Saturday’s 1-0 win over Oxford United when they host Southampton in midweek.

At the seventh time of asking, Sheffield United finally got themselves up and running.

After becoming just the fourth team in Championship history to lose their opening six matches, they avoided becoming only the third to lose their opening seven after beating Oxford United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Callum O’Hare’s second half winner stopped the rot for the Blades, who finally reacquainted themselves with the feeling of scooping all three points. The victory against Gary Rowett’s side also marked a first clean sheet since last season’s play-off semi-final second leg victory over Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Having got a first win of the season on the board, United will be hoping to add a second to it as quickly as possible. Fortunately, they will get the chance to do exactly that as soon as Tuesday night when Southampton visit S2.

Although their start has not been as disastrous as United’s, the Saints are also playing catch-up after a sluggish start. Saturday’s 1-1 draw with table-toppers Middlesbrough means they will travel to Bramall Lane searching for a first Championship win since the opening day of the season.

Having been tasked with transforming the Blades’ fortunes last season following a forgettable Premier League campaign in 2023/24, Chris Wilder will know the scale of the challenge Will Still is currently experiencing at St Mary’s. He will also be wise enough to recognise that the Saints’ sluggish form will not necessarily boost United’s chances of securing another three points.

United need to make Bramall Lane a fortress again

After all, this is the Championship. The unpredictability of this division is what makes it so great.

But having secured a first win of the season down at Oxford, United will be itching to get a first home win of the campaign under their belt at the fourth time of asking. The Blades have lost their first three Bramall Lane outings this term, scoring one goal and conceding six.

More was expected of United against Charlton Athletic last weekend following Wilder’s return to the club a few days earlier, but they fell to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat after another tepid home performance.

Desperate to get off the mark at home, the Blades will be aiming to avoid losing their opening four home games of a league campaign for only the second time in their entire history. The only previous occasion on which they have lost their first four home games was all the way back in 1954/55.

With that in mind, Wilder and his players will be desperate to avoid history repeating itself. Bramall Lane was a real fortress for the Blades last season, winning 49 points on home soil, and they need to try and start replicating a similar level of home form if they are to climb the table.

With a first victory of any kind now secured, the Blades’ next focus has to be getting a first home win on the board.