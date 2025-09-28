Southampton will travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards does not believe it will be long before Sheffield United’s next opponent, Southampton, click into gear.

The Boro chief made the admission after he watched his side draw 1-1 with the Saints at St Mary’s on Saturday to preserve their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After falling behind to Adam Armstrong’s smart opener for the hosts, Middlesbrough responded via summer signing Kaly Sene’s second goal in as many games, ensuring they returned north with a point in the bag.

For Southampton and their boss Will Still, however, it marked a sixth Championship game without a win, meaning they will travel to Bramall Lane to face the Blades on Tuesday night looking to record a first league win since getting the better of Wrexham on the opening day of the season.

Although their results of late have been uninspiring, Edwards believes it will not be long before the Saints’ campaign sparks into life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards praises Southampton ahead of Blades clash

As quoted by the Daily Echo, the Middlesbrough boss said: "I can't speak for Will, I don't know him, but he's come into a big football club, it's hard to manage a relegation from the Premier League.

"Trust me, I've been there, that side of it's difficult but they're looking for that winning recipe, which I don't think is far away.

"It was a really difficult game. I think you've seen how good they are. They're a really good team and they're in a false position at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades, of course, will go into their midweek clash with the Saints looking to build on Saturday’s first win of the season down at Oxford United. Callum O’Hare scored the only goal of the game to seal a 1-0 win for Chris Wilder’s men.