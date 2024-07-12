Sheffield United snatch striker after last minute change of heart
Sheffield United appear to have won the race to sign Kieffer Moore after a late change of heart from the Wales international striker.
Moore had looked set to join Hull City and according to reports in the Hull Daily Mail, was preparing to join up with the Tigers on their pre-season training camp in Turkey.
However, the 31-year-old has since decided on a move back to South Yorkshire, with Moore having had spells at Rotherham and Barnsley earlier in his career. It is understood that the player’s family are based in Sheffield.
Moore spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich, playig a crucial role in helping the Tractor Boys back into the Premier League. A return to the Championship had been expected and the Blades and Hull were just two of a number of clubs who had shown an interest in signing the experienced frontman.
Hull appeared to be leading the way and had offered Moore a three-year deal, according to Hull Daily Mail. However, United maintained their interest and despite expectations that the 43-times-capped international would be heading out to join his new team mates in Turkey on Friday night he will now become the Blades’ third new signing of the summer.
Defender Sam McCallum came in from Norwich this week, while midfielder Jamie Shackleton joined from Leeds United, also on a free transfer last week. Both could potentially get a run out in the Blades’ pre-season friendly with York City on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.