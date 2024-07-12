Sheffield United’s squad is nowhere near as strong as boss Chris Wilder would have wanted when they kicked off their pre-season campaign, but Blades fans may get their first glimpses of new boys Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum in the first friendly of the summer at York City tomorrow.

Elsewhere there are question marks over United’s goalkeeping department and also the players who were widely expected to depart after relegation last season, including Vini Souza - linked with Fulham - and Anel Ahmedhodzic. A host of youngsters will make up the Blades’ squad for their first trip to the LNER Community Stadium, but who will start? We asked our man to come up with his first XI - let’s see how wrong he is...