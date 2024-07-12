Sheffield United’s squad is nowhere near as strong as boss Chris Wilder would have wanted when they kicked off their pre-season campaign, but Blades fans may get their first glimpses of new boys Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum in the first friendly of the summer at York City tomorrow.
Elsewhere there are question marks over United’s goalkeeping department and also the players who were widely expected to depart after relegation last season, including Vini Souza - linked with Fulham - and Anel Ahmedhodzic. A host of youngsters will make up the Blades’ squad for their first trip to the LNER Community Stadium, but who will start? We asked our man to come up with his first XI - let’s see how wrong he is...
1. Adam Davies
The Blades are keen to move out Ivo Grbic this summer after his failed move from Atletico and he might start in pre-season, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if Davies got the gloves after his two-year contract extension recently
2. Jayden Bogle
One player who will start the season as automatic first choice, as things stand. Sam Curtis (and Jamie Shackleton) will act as valuable cover and competition but Bogle had a decent end to last season, relative to United's struggles
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Another widely expected to move on this summer after relegation but he remains at Bramall Lane and so might get the nod
4. Auston Trusty
With United's defence gutted by the departures of John Egan and Chris Basham over the summer, it leaves Wilder short of options in the backline - but Trusty will hope for a better season back in the Championship
