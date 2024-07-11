Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam McCallum’s first words after Sheffield United transfer confirmed following Norwich City exit

Sam McCallum has admitted that Sheffield United’s style of play was a big factor in his decision to move to Bramall Lane after becoming the Blades’ second signing of the summer. The left-back has signed a four-year deal with United after leaving Norwich City earlier this summer.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, United hoped to tie up the McCallum deal ahead of the start of their pre-season campaign this weekend and he is in line to make his Blades debut at York City on Saturday afternoon. McCallum cost Norwich £3.5m in January 2020, while they were still in the Premier League, and has also represented Coventry City after graduating from Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy.

“Sam fits the profile and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder. “He will bring energy to an area of the field where it is essential to be fit and athletic. Sam loves to go forward and his Championship experience will be vital as we look to win games and be very competitive in a notoriously tough division.”

McCallum follows Jamie Shackleton through the door at Bramall Lane, with just over four weeks to go until their Championship opener away at Preston North End. “It is a big club and I enjoy the style of football,” McCallum said of his switch to the Blades.

“I've always liked the football which the manager has implemented into the club and hopefully I'll fit hand-in-hand with that. The football United play is the football I want to be playing for the next couple of years. I am looking forward to all the ambitions the manager has got here. I think the project going forward looks like it is going in the right direction again, so I wanted to be part of it.”

McCallum fills a hole in United’s squad left by the departures of Max Lowe and Yasser Larouci. Ben Osborn, another useful option in that position, has also moved on and joined Derby County after his Blades contract expired. The Blades remain keen on Harrison Burrows, and the McCallum move is understood to not impact their pursuit of the Peterborough United man.

McCallum, still only 23, played 34 times for Norwich last season and appeared in both legs of their play-off semi-final against Leeds, coming off the bench with Norwich 3-0 down on their way to an eventual 4-0 thumping. He came through the ranks at Coventry before a £3.5m move to then-Premier League Norwich in 2020, at a time when Liverpool and Leicester City were amongst the clubs tracking him.