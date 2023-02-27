Blades skipper had been charged by FA after comments made after Wrexham FA Cup win

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, has discovered his punishment from the FA after admitting a charge related to comments he made about the referee following his side’s FA Cup victory over Wrexham earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp admitted that his comments constituted improper conduct after the FA said they “imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee”.

In a brutally-honest post-match interview after his side’s replay victory over the National League promotion chasers, Sharp admitted he thought the referee had been “helping Wrexham” with his performance.

Wrexham were awarded a contentious penalty when Anel Ahmedhodzic pulled back Paul Mullin outside the area and Sharp, whose side face Spurs in the fifth round on Wednesday night, said after the game: “I am glad we’ve beaten them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in ours, but I wasn’t happy with a few of their players there.

“The way they’ve been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs before the game - they had not even beaten us.