News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp discovers punishment after Wrexham referee comments

Blades skipper had been charged by FA after comments made after Wrexham FA Cup win

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, has discovered his punishment from the FA after admitting a charge related to comments he made about the referee following his side’s FA Cup victory over Wrexham earlier this month.

Ex-Blade warns Blades to avoid Owls’ mistakes over “strange” takeover

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharp admitted that his comments constituted improper conduct after the FA said they “imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee”.

Most Popular

In a brutally-honest post-match interview after his side’s replay victory over the National League promotion chasers, Sharp admitted he thought the referee had been “helping Wrexham” with his performance.

Wrexham were awarded a contentious penalty when Anel Ahmedhodzic pulled back Paul Mullin outside the area and Sharp, whose side face Spurs in the fifth round on Wednesday night, said after the game: “I am glad we’ve beaten them.

Blades’ Harry Kane approach revealed as they eye Spurs cup shock

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in ours, but I wasn’t happy with a few of their players there.

“The way they’ve been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs before the game - they had not even beaten us.

“They thought we would just roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them as well ... I don’t think he gave me one foul all night.”

Blades struck by illness ahead of Spurs cup clash, defender assessed

Billy SharpWrexhamBlades