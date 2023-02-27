Blades will have to stop 22-goal Harry Kane to have a chance of causing Spurs FA Cup shock

Sheffield United will not divert extra resources to try and stop England skipper Harry Kane if he is named on the Tottenham Hotspur teamsheet for Wednesday evening's FA Cup clash, boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested.

United's push for Premier League takes a back seat for one night only at Bramall Lane, with a special night under the lights potentially in store against the top-flight giants.

Although Antonio Conte's side have quality running through their squad, and a number of obvious threats, it was England's record goalscorer who dominated conversation when Heckingbottom faced the media on Monday afternoon.

"He's one of the best in the world and if we put two men on him, we're leaving another top-class player with no-one," Heckingbottom said of Kane. "In terms of the test they pose, everyone knows how they play.

"They have a clear set up, in attack and how they defend. The bit that is the hardest to deal with is the calibre of player. We know what we're going to face but it's about stopping some of the best players in the world."

Earlier Anel Ahmedhodzic, the United defender, had been coy about his own plans to deal with Kane, should they both come face-to-face later this week. Spurs could also hand a start to Son Heung-min, after starting on the bench in recent weeks, with Richarlison and Lucas Moura also part of their enviable attacking options.

"How we go about it will be the same, in terms of managing our time and what we've done with the players," Heckingbottom, who has seen his plans for the game disrupted by illness in the camp, added.

"We know they are some of the best in the country. Nothing will change in how we do it but we know the standard of opposition is up there with the best.

"We know what to expect with how they play, they're good with the ball and on the counter and can score all types of goals. So there's a threat in that way, and we're also playing against some of the best and defensively. When they drop in, they're tough to break down as well.

