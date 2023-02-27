Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover still in doubt after EFL statement

Carl Asaba, the former Sheffield United favourite, has warned his former club not to risk making the mistakes of their city rivals Wednesday over the “strange” takeover bid by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi.

After being unmasked as the man trying to buy the Blades from Prince Abdullah, Mmobuosi granted a couple of interviews in which he pledged to be open and transparent over his approach.

That jarred with the statement from the EFL recently which revealed that they were still waiting for “a number” of questions, to Mmobuosi and United, to be answered.

And Asaba, speaking on his BBC Blades Heaven podcast, said: “It is such a strange takeover. It has gone on for so long and none of us are any clearer on what’s happening. We can all guess but there is no definitive.

“The EFL released a statement which was like: ‘Oh gosh. What is going on?’ The fans should be scared, because it’s their club. You don’t want what has happened on the blue half [of the city] to happen over the red half.

“We have watched a massive club in Sheffield Wednesday go through 20 years of doldrums. We don’t want that happening over the red side.”

Mmobuosi appeared on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel earlier this month to reveal his bid for the Blades began with a pint of Guinness in a Sheffield pub and spoke broadly about having fan representation on the board if and when his takeover went through.

“It would be nice if the fans have an input and see what a potential owner wants to do and that they have a manifesto which they have to stick to,” Asaba added.

“And if not, the EFL can say: ‘You said you were going to do this’. It’s not just about a Saturday; it is part of the community. It’s part of everyone’s life and it is really concerning.

“I just hope [the takeover] is not what derails the season because so far it hasn’t helped Hecky and the boys one bit at all.”