Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our latest fan gallery from disappointing Hull City defeat

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our latest fan gallery from disappointing Hull City defeat

More than 27,000 supporters of Sheffield United and Hull City braved the January chill for Friday evening’s clash between the two sides at Bramall Lane - and it was the visitors who went home the happiest after a shock 3-0 victory. The Blades were off the pace from the start as they suffered their heaviest home defeat of the season.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great shots of Unitedites on the Bramall Lane terraces - click through our latest fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

