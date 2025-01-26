Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder welcomes return of Sheffield United's genuine wide-man after Man City star comparison

Chris Wilder has welcomed the Sheffield United return of loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - after likening him to the Blades’ very own version of Manchester City star Jérémy Doku. The Crystal Palace man missed seven games with a hamstring issue before returning to the squad for Friday night’s Bramall Lane clash with Hull City.

The left-footed right-winger Rak-Sakyi is the only specialist winger in United’s squad, with central players Andre Brooks and Gus Hamer converted into wide men this season, No.10 Callum O’Hare played out of position on the right at times and even returning loan man Ben Brereton Diaz more of a wide forward than a traditional, chalk-on-the-boots type of winger. Across the wider football world that role is becoming less and less prevalent but Rak-Sakyi is one exception to the general rule.

"It gives us more combinations. Callum has started out on the right and Gus has played as the 10. With Callum, when you get bodies around him he can jink, he can slalom, he can slip balls through, and when there's a bit of congestion, he's there.

"Sometimes when he picks it up he's not that player that unbelievably goes at players but he's done a job for us and we allowed him and Gus to rotate. Their combination is great for us but it is a numerical game and when you do have players who can take others out of the game, like Jes can do one-v-one as well, that opens it to attack the opposition.

"So to have the likes of Jes and Ben who can go past people in our locker is really good. Those players aren't easy to find and go and purchase. As well, the way the game's going with all the tactical analysis that goes in, a lot of teams play with a low block and people have to combine and pass their way through a team sometimes.

“There's all different ways to win a game of football. But when you see players like Doku going past players for Manchester City, it's a brilliant asset to have in your team. Hopefully, Jes can continue to show those qualities."