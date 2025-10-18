Sheffield United braced for unwelcome Gus Hamer news after big absence confirmed v Watford

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a lengthy period of absence for Gustavo Hamer after their key man was ruled out of this afternoon’s Championship clash with Watford. The former Coventry City man has featured in every game this season for the Blades.

But that run comes to an end at home to the Hornets through an injury, through a knee issue. The prognosis has not been officially confirmed but The Star has been told that, although not as bad as first feared, the issue is serious enough to cause some consternation behind the scenes at Bramall Lane, especially given United’s struggle so far this term.

Boss Chris Wilder will be asked for an update on Hamer’s situation after the game against Watford but any prolonged absence would be another big blow for the Blades as they look to turn their fortunes around after a run of one win in 10 games - nine in the Championship - which leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Hamer is replaced by Louie Barry against the Hornets, with Djibril Soumare also starting. New signing Jairo Riedewald is on the bench after penning a short-term deal until January earlier this week while Jamie Shackleton is alongside him on his return from injury, with Tom Davies absent from the squad.

Blades: Cooper, Ogbene, Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee, Burrows, Peck, Soumare, Barry, O’Hare, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, Bindon, Cannon, Ings, Brooks, Burrows, Shackleton, Matos, Riedewald.