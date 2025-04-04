Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United set for "massive" injury boost after Chris Wilder fitness update ahead of Oxford United

Sheffield United are set to receive a "massive" injury boost ahead of this weekend's trip to Oxford United, with Brazilian battler Vini Souza set to return to the Blades squad after a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has not played for nearly a month after coming off at half-time in the victory over Preston North End.

His absence has been mitigated by the arrival and good form of January loan signing Hamza Choudhury but Souza's return will be another significant shot in the arm for the Blades as they look to navigate the final stretch of the promotion race and secure their place in the Premier League next season.

Wilder admitted that Souza was "close" to being involved in Friday night's win over Coventry City before a risk/reward decision was taken, suggesting that Souza will not be rushed back into the XI before he is ready. Midfielder Tom Davies and Harry Clarke, the on-loan Ipswich Town right-back who suffered a foot injury, are also nearing returns, with next week's games against Millwall and Plymouth Argyle pencilled in.

"Vini trained all week," Wilder confirmed ahead of the clash with one of his former clubs."He was close to being involved on Friday but as I've said a couple of times regarding players, there are times to take chances and risks and times to be a little more sensible.

"And we took that decision. But to have Vini back is a massive boost, and we have Jamie Shackleton back too. Tom Davies will be back for Plymouth, and Harry Clarke for Millwall/Plymouth as well."

That will leave Rhys Norrington-Davies and Oliver Arblaster as the only long-term absentees in the Bramall Lane treatment room ahead of a final seven games of the regular Championship season that will define United's fate. "We're in a good spot," Wilder added.

Sheffield United going out of comfort zone in fitness bid

"Everyone wants the team to be fit and healthy and have options right the way through. For us to be in the situation where we only have Blaster and Rhys as long-term injuries is a great achievement. I talk in depth about the recovery and detail; are the players prepared to do everything to put themselves in a good place?

"There'll be injuries between now and the end of the season but we want to minimise them, and we're working 24/7 and we're all dialled in. We're always doing that, to be fair, but we're out of our comfort zones to give them the players the best opportunity to win games of football.

"Everyone's had to deal with injuries, discipline and suspension. We've had a couple of totting-up suspensions but we've only had one sending-off [Anel Ahmedhodzic, at Coventry City earlier in the season].

"We talk about things that will derail our charge or progression or journey and discipline is one. Injuries is another but from that point of view, we're in a good place. We're in a good spot and hopefully we can carry on in the same way in the last seven games."