Almost 31,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for a hotly-contested clash between two promotion-chasing clubs last night - and Sheffield United v Coventry City left the majority of those in attendance very happy indeed. The Blades ran out 3-1 winners with some brilliant play and three superb goals, with Gus Hamer’s long-range free-kick the highlight.

Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster were also on target to continue their promising partnership while the only downside from Chris Wilder’s perspective was City’s late consolation goal, poked home by Jack Rudoni after a rare lapse by goalkeeper Michael Cooper. Unitedites backed their side in fine voice throughout the game and our photographers were on hand to capture some of them - can you spot anyone you know in our latest fan gallery?