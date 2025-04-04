Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder opens up on Rhian Brewster future plan amid Sheffield United striker’s welcome purple patch

He was earmarked by Chris Wilder as one of the best No.9s in the world when he made a big-money move to Sheffield United back in 2020, but the best of Rhian Brewster may yet come in a slightly different position going forward. The former Liverpool man was signed as a goalscorer but a succession of unfortunate injuries have seen his United career not live up to expectations so far.

Time may be running out, too, with the forward - who turned 25 earlier this week - out of contract in the summer. The Blades have offered him fresh terms but his position may have been strengthened by a recent resurgence which saw him score an iconic winner in the Sheffield derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough, following that up with a calm finish in last Friday’s win over Coventry City.

In both games Brewster was preferred to Callum O’Hare, who was virtually an ever-present for the Blades for most of the season before finding himself on the bench, in the No.10 role, forming an effective partnership with striker Tyrese Campbell in particular.

Brewster may get another chance to impress in a more creative role this weekend when the Blades travel to Oxford United looking to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Championship, and he certainly has the vision and ability to make a success of it.

"He can play nine, but we feel that [No.10] is his position,” said Wilder. “He's got to be smart. If teams are on the halfway line he's got to be able to spin and run down the side and if he drops deep and finds pockets, he's an intelligent footballer. He's strong and links the play.

"He's keeping some good players out. Callum was extremely unfortunate to not be starting and I've got Kieffer Moore. Tom Cannon is absolutely banging the door down, and other players have been right the way through.

Derby-day winner could reignite Rhian Brewster’s Sheffield United career

"We felt it was right for Rhian to start the game because of what he did and the level he's stepped forward at. Don't underestimate the importance of scoring the winner in a derby, the belief and the confidence it can give him and the team. We've certainly taken it up another level from that win.”

O’Hare has certainly taken the decision in the right way and looked determined to get on the scoresheet on Friday against his former club after coming off the bench, following some pretty hostile treatment from the Sky Blues supporters in the away end when he warmed up in front of them.

United hope to receive another boost this weekend if Vini Souza returns to fitness after a hamstring issue which kept him out of their last three games, although Hamza Choudhury has impressed supporters with his displays in the Brazilian battler’s absence.

"Getting Vini back will be big for us,” Wilder added. “We've got Tom Davies coming back now. We're in a good place, but we never get ahead of ourselves. We're a humble football club, and we know there's a huge challenge ahead of us.”