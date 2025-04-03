Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United handed potential promotion advantage over Leeds United after latest change confirmed

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirmation of yet another Sheffield United fixture change for the benefit of television could end up playing a big part in the Premier League promotion race this season. The Blades travel to Oxford United this weekend and after that game, were scheduled to have only one more Saturday 3pm before the end of the regular Championship season.

That will now be none, after April 26’s trip to Stoke City was pushed back to the Friday night with an 8pm kick-off for TV purposes. Coming at a pivotal time of the season, on the penultimate week of Championship games, it means that Chris Wilder’s side may be able to put some early pressure on title rivals Leeds United and Burnley if they can pick up a positive result in Staffordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, in turn, may be able to turn up the heat on Leeds, who go last that weekend after their home clash with Bristol City was moved to Monday, April 28 with an 8pm kick-off. United then face what they hope will be their final home game of the season the following weekend, when they host Blackburn Rovers.

That entire final round of games, on May 3, will all kick off at the same time of 12.30pm to ensure fairness. Leeds finish their regular season away at Plymouth Argyle while Burnley host Millwall on the final day, with boss Wilder on record stating his belief that the promotion race could go right to the end.

Sheffield United ready to go right to the end, says Chris Wilder

"The points total that got us out of the division in my first period here, 2018-19, was 89,” the Blades chief said. “I'd be absolutely delighted if we only needed four more points to get out of the division at this particular moment, but it isn't going to be that way.

"I don't see any of the teams at the top of the division slipping up or changing their attitude or their consistency. So we're going to have to show the same qualities we have done right the way through the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Blades have confirmed that away tickets for the huge Easter Monday clash with Burnley at Turf Moor have sold out, with supporters given another chance to secure a ticket for the game via an online ballot.

The draw is open until 5pm on Sunday via United’s ticketing site, with card details required at time of application. If successful, the card will be automatically charged within 72 hours of the ballot ending.