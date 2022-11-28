Speaking ahead of a match his team must win in order to stand a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stages, Cisse told reporters he is considering a change of strategy in order to increase its prospects of victory.

After travelling to Qatar, Ndiaye made his first appearance at the tournament during last week’s win over the host nation; claiming an assist after stepping-off the bench during the second-half. His cameo performance has led to calls among Senegalese supporters for Cisse to hand him a more prominent role for the meeting with the South Americans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to think about the appropriate approach for the last (group) match,” Cisse told reporters in Doha. “We need to win to qualify for the last 16. Our concentration must be better as we could have avoided conceding the goal (against Qatar). Ecuador will be different.”

Senegal beat Felix Sanchez’s side 3-1, with Ndiaye providing the cut-back for Bamba Dieng’s effort during the closing stages. Diouf, previously of Liverpool, Rangers and Doncaster Rovers, is an ambassador for the Senegalese squad and has been pictured overseeing an attacking training drill ahead of the Ecuador clash.

Ndiaye has scored nine goals for United so far this season, helping them climb to second in the Championship table ahead of next month’s meeting with Huddersfield Town. Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, has spoken of his desire to see the 22-year-old agree a new contract. But, as yet, no progress appears to have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senegal are third in their group, a point behind their latest opponents and the Netherlands. Qatar, who face the Dutch next, were eliminated following their loss to Cisse’s squad.

Another United player, goalkeeper Adam Davies, has also travelled to the Middle East with Wales. They face England tomorrow night, with former United academy graduates Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker all involved with the Three Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senegal and Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye (C) and his teammates take part in a training session in Qatar: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

lliman Ndiaye and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad