Introduced as a substitute in the 74th minute, with the match still delicately poised, the 22-year-old created the goal, scored by Marseille’s Bamba Dieng, which sealed the African champions’ victory.

Replacing Ismaila Sarr of Watford, Ndiaye will hope his contribution is rewarded with another appearance when Aliou Cisse’s side face Ecuador on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the match, as he reflected on Senegal’s defeat by the Netherlands during the opening round of games, Cisse had called on his players to be more ruthless after seeing several promising opportunities go to waste.

With Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, RB Leipzig’s Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye of Everton all featuring in their starting eleven, Senegal took the lead just before half-time when Boulaye Dia pounced. Famara Diedhiou pounced soon after the interval before Qatar, who later drew a number of excellent saves from Mendy, reduced the deficit through Mohammed Muntari.

However, Ndiaye helped Senegal take an important step towards qualifying for the knockout stages by teeing-up Dieng. Ndiaye, who has netted nine times for United so far this term, engineered the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the youngster departed for the Middle East, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Ndiaye will be thrust straight back into Championship action for United when he returns to England.

Second in the table, Heckingbottom’s men face Huddersfield Town on December 10. If they progress, Senegal could face England in the round of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senegal's forward #13 Iliman Ndiaye (R) and Qatar's midfielder #23 Assim Madibo fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)