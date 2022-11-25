Paul Heckingbottom, who today celebrates the first anniversary of his appointment as Sheffield United manager, has taken charge of 52 games since accepting the position. And more than half of those, 27 to be exact, have ended in victory.

But it is off the pitch, after inheriting a squad consumed by self-doubt and distracted by internal politicking, where the 45-year-old has truly left his mark. Entering the World Cup break ranked second in the Championship, United are now focused, driven and, barring the odd little hiccup, back in the habit of beating opponents.

“Hecky is serious, very determined,” Ben Starosta, the former United midfielder told The Star, after playing alongside him at Bradford City. “When it comes to his profession, he’s always just wanted to be the best he could be himself and see those around him have the same attitude. But he’s always a really good bloke; someone you could have a laugh with, talk to and definitely the type of guy to give help. So it doesn’t surprise me to see him doing well. Even back then he was someone you wanted to play for and he wasn’t the gaffer.”

Heckingbottom and Starosta got to know each other well during their time at Valley Parade 14 years ago, meeting on a motorway junction just outside Barnsley before sharing the driving to City’s training complex.

“He’s from up that way so he used to give me a lift,” Starosta continued. “I was a young lad and he was at the other end of his career. We’d talk about all sorts. The game and also life. Those chats, the backing he gave me, were a source of inspiration while I was still involved.”

But it takes more than just a friendly demeanour to rescue a failing football club. Which is exactly what United were when, after hiring and quickly firing Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, Heckingbottom stepped back into the breach following a spell as caretaker.

“With Hecky, the culture is back to what it was,” said Oli McBurnie, who spent six months operating under Jokanovic as the Serb tried and, for a variety of different reasons, failed to instigate a change of strategy and environment. “It’s about working hard to get to where you want to be. He’s such an honest hard working guy and that’s similar to us. Getting a system that suits and that we all know. It’s a tough one to ask and answer (why things have gone so well.) But I’d put it down to simplicity. He knows what we’re good at and gets us to do it.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is celebrating the first anniversay of his appointment: Darren Staples / Sportimage

McBurnie, signed by Chris Wilder after he had led United into the Premier League, briefly played for Heckingbottom while on loan at Barnsley before the latter’s moves to Leeds and then Hibernian. The centre-forward, who has scored goals for United already this term, is perfectly placed to comment on the exacting standards he demands from his squad. Wrapping them, of course, in his trademark supportive language. The same goes for the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, now representing Senegal in Qatar, after Heckingbottom first arrived at Bramall Lane as a development coach.

“I’ve worked with Hecky before so I know what he’s about,” McBurnie explained. “Even when the old manager was here, he’d pull me aside under-21 manager. When he was at Hibs, he rang me once and told me he’d seen me on TV and that I needed to be doing more.”

Mick Wadsworth, previously a coaching consultant at United and Sir Bobby Robson’s former number two at Newcastle, has known Heckingbottom since he was a youngster at Barnsley.

“Paul’s intelligent,” Wadsworth noted. “He can take on board information and teach too. He also gets that sometimes, players are the best coaches for other players too.”

Paul Heckingbotto is someone who likes to pass on advice, accordin to those who know him best: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The change in Heckingbottom’s image has been as dramatic as United’s upturn in fortunes under his tutelage. Twelve months ago, he was viewed as a patsy for the board. A ‘Yes’ man. Someone willing to accept the confines which had frustrated Wilder and Jokanovic without complaining about being kept prisoner.

Now, after delivering an average of 1.87 points per game from his first 48 league outings at the helm, perceptions have altered. Not in the dressing room, where the likes of Billy Sharp and McBurnie already respected his approach following that short spell as caretaker having agreed to stage-manage United’s relegation back to the second tier. But on the terraces where, whether directors like to admit it or not, the mood music of a season is truly composed.

The contributions assistants Jack Lester and Stuart McCall have made to Heckingbottom’s success, helping him create a ‘no excuses’ environment behind the scenes, should not be overlooked. Both men know Bramall Lane inside out, having previously played for United. Intriguingly, as Starosta noted, McCall was Heckingbottom’s manager at Valley Parade.

“Macca is someone you can talk to as well. He’s bubbly and, like Hecky, gives great advice. When I was moving I spoke to Hecky about some clubs I was looking at. He went through them, saying if he knew people there and what he’d do.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Jack Lester (left) and Stuart McCall (right): Darren Staples / Sportimage

Comparisons between Wilder, Jokanovic and Heckingbottom are unfair. Because all three were dealt different hands. Heckingbottom’s reign has not been without its problems or set-backs, including last term’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals. But by burying criticism of his employers in platitudes, Heckingbottom has been able to navigate a way through. That diplomacy should prove invaluable as he addresses some of the challenges which lie ahead: Trying to ensure Ndiaye remains in South Yorkshire until the end of the season, remodelling his squad without the luxury of a big transfer budget and, of course, delivering promotion.

“The gaffer tackles things head on,” said Sharp. “He knows what makes us tick, after that time in charge as caretaker. Being aggressive, on the front foot, brings out the best in us.”

Paul Heckingbottom instructs Oliver McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

