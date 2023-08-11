Sheffield United boss’s challenge to John Egan after big captaincy decision confirmed

Paul Heckingbottom has challenged John Egan to take his captaincy, and his game, to the next level after confirming he will be the Blades’ new skipper following the departure of Billy Sharp.

Egan was United’s vice-captain under Sharp and wore the armband last season when Sharp did not play. Egan has also acted as captain on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with Heckingbottom confirming that the 30-year-old will lead United into the Premier League season.

Chris Basham, in his 10th season at Bramall Lane, will act as a de facto vice captain to his defensive colleague while other senior players - including Ollie Norwood, George Baldock and Wes Foderingham - will be leaned on to provide support to a young Blades side, including many who are experiencing the top-flight for the first time in their careers.

“He was captain on the field most of last season,” Heckingbottom said of Egan. “I did a lot of work with Bill and loved how Bill was, and how he was Sheffield United. Eags needs to do it in his own way but certainly he needs to lead and be that link between staff and players.

“He knows he'll be judged a little bit differently now. Bill enjoyed how I was when he was captain in that respect; you've got to be whiter than white and lead by example so your standards have got to be better. So I think it'll be good for him, and I'll certainly enjoy working with him on that.

"We spoke to Bash as well, in his testimonial year, about ably assisting him - the vice captain, if you like, because he's someone who's massively underestimated in how important he is around the place. Everyone values him; staff, players everyone. So I'll be certainly looking to him and a lot more of the senior boys who know me and the club very well. We've got a few layers who we're looking at to step up.”

Egan was announced as United’s new club captain in front of his teammates, a proud milestone at a club with a proud history of Irish captains going back through the years. Barring illness or injury he will make his 68th Premier League appearance for the Blades this weekend against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

“The senior players are big parts of it. They get it and they've played a lot of games so they understand their game very well as well. I'd put George, Wes, Robbo [Jack Robinson] in that bracket as well. They've all grown but I'd challenge them to be better and more selfless, definitely. It's about the team and if we want to stay in this league we've all got to make sacrifices to help the XI on the pitch at any given time.

“Egs has got a lot to offer. I want to push him on it, I want him to grow and get better. I think when you get to that stage of your career, whether captain or not, if you start displaying better leadership and look at that side of things, you can prolong your own career.