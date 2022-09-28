The two midfielders joined Paul Heckingbottom’s side on loan before the start of the present campaign, having been encouraged by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to continue their education in South Yorkshire.

Having also arrived at Bramall Lane from one of the country’s footballing behemoths, former Liverpool centre-forward Brewster understands some of the challenges they face adapting to life in the second tier after United were relegated from the Premier League five months after his £23.5m switch was completed in October 2019.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City, which Heckingbottom hopes will see his team extend its three point lead at the top of the Championship table, Brewster said: “I see James and Doyley every day in training here, getting involved in all the banter and I’m expecting a lot from them. Especially Tommy, because I’ve known him for a bit longer as we’ve played for England together a fair bit.

“He’s got a lot to give, with goals and off the ball. The same with James, although he’s more to do with flair and assists. They bring different things and James will get plenty of both. I know it.”

Like Brewster, Doyle and McAtee were members of the Young Lions’ squad which faced Germany at United’s home ground on Tuesday.

“Agent Brewster got Tommy here,” he joked. “Tommy brings a range of passes, shooting and defending. Macca has more of those little slide passes and jinks.”

James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle are on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City