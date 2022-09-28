The centre-forward is joking. Something which becomes apparent when he winks at journalists gathered in the media suite which adjoins the recently refurbished facility, boasting a golf simulator, pool table and gaming consoles plus the obligatory darts board. But Brewster is also displaying the confidence Paul Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and other members of the Championship leaders’ coaching staff believe makes it utterly inevitable that he will be back among the goals at Bramall Lane soon. Possibly when Birmingham City visit South Yorkshire this weekend, after reporting back from international duty having scored twice for England under-21’s during their recent win over Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now aged 22 and approaching the second anniversary of his record breaking move, the £23.5m signing from Liverpool’s time at United has so far been mixed. After failing to find the back of the net in his first 31 outings for the club, it was another seven before he claimed his first league strike since leaving Anfield. Two more quickly followed, including one against Bristol City as Heckingbottom won his debut in permanent charge. But just as the player United thought they’d recruited was finally beginning to emerge, a hamstring injury curtailed Brewster’s progress and ruled him out of action until August.

The past 23 months have been a crash course in coping with pressure, expectation and the psychological torment caused by fitness issues. But a more rounded Brewster, one at peace with himself and his role at United, has emerged.

“It was really frustrating for me, getting the injury when I was going on a run. But it’s part and parcel of being a footballer. I know it comes with the game. I want to get back on that path as quickly as possible and I will do. I’m still young but I also want to help the lads coming through here as well.

“It was weird not so long ago when Jebbo (Daniel Jebbison) came up to me and asked me something about his own game. I’m thinking ‘You actually want some advice from me?’ But it’s good. I want to help him the same as people here help me. We all help each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is confident and ready to get back on the goal trail: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

A devout Muslim, something he credits with providing him with a sense of perspective and place, Brewster explains how some of Heckingbottom’s more unusual managerial techniques have helped create an environment where players can realise their potential. Analysis of the 44-year-old’s methods tends to focus on things like strategy and tactics. Although he acknowledges United are more comfortable operating in a 3-5-2 formation than the flat back four favoured by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic - “It’s familiar. It helps us create more chances and, with strikers and goalkeepers, that good because it’s a battle with your own mind” - Brewster also describes the decision to organise regular ‘My favourite thing’ presentations among United’s squad as a “masterstroke.” All of its members, plus analysts, physios and coaches, are now required to deliver talks on their life outside football.

“I’ve not done mine yet but I’m going to make it as fun as possible,” Brewster smiles. “We see each other every day but there’s a danger you can only get to know people and what they do in sport. These, they mean we really get to know what makes each other tick. Ozzy (Ben Osborn) likes to sing and has a band. Macca (Lee McMahon), the gym coach, he’s the same and is really into his music whereas Boges (Jayden Bogle) loves his Playstation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes us closer,” Brewster continues. “It means we understand each other better. Some of the lads have families at home and stuff like that. Others love to play golf and so, when we’re on the road, you might say ‘Do you fancy a game? Shall we organise one?’ It’s what makes us so close.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom employs some unusual team building methods at Bramall Lane: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The camaraderie which has helped United establish a three point lead at the top of the table also becomes evident when Brewster discusses Heckingbottom’s practice of including injured players in team meetings and Oli McBurnie’s recent return to form. After going nearly a year without scoring, the former Swansea City marksman enters the meeting with City searching for his fifth in six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was buzzing for Oli, because I’ve seen how much hard work he’d put in getting back from injuries,” Brewster says, reflecting upon McBurnie’s breakthrough moment at Luton last month. “When he scored, I wanted to be the first one on the pitch. I know when I score my first goal of the season, he’s going to be buzzing for me. Everyone wanted to be there and it shows how close our group is.

“Before matches, we have these get-togethers and everyone close to returning is there. Everyone takes part in them whether you’re fit or not. So when you do come in, you’re not rushing to take on board information. You know how things work.

Rhian Brewster is delighted to see Oli McBurnie back among the goals for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We’re also encouraged to chip in. So last season, when I couldn’t play, if I knew something about a particular player one of the lads who were out there were up against, I’d tell them. I’d hand out that information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewster started United’s last match, a 2-0 win over Preston North End, alongside McBurnie in attack before netting twice for the Young Lions against the Azzurri and then facing Germany at Bramall Lane. The result in Lancashire was United’s fourth win in a row and seventh of the campaign.

“I feel like a goal is coming so it doesn’t weigh heavy,” Brewster says. “It’s only a matter of time. I could have done better with a couple. The more you think it won’t come, it won’t. But if you think it will come, it will, definitely.”