Nightmare Sheffield United spell nearing an end as Blades sanction transfer exit

Ivo Grbic’s nightmare spell at Sheffield United has come to a temporary end after the goalkeeper completed a move away from Bramall Lane. The Croatian international only joined United in the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid but found the adjustment to English football difficult, conceding 32 goals in his 10 appearances in goal last season.

And Grbic has now headed to one of their sides after agreeing a deal with Çaykur Rizespor, where he will spend the remainder of the current season. Grbic had been effectively relegated to United’s third-choice goalkeeper after the arrival of Michael Cooper and wasn’t even on the teamsheet for their League Cup defeat at Barnsley last month, with Adam Davies between the posts and youngster Luke Faxon on the bench.

Grbic is scheduled to return to Bramall Lane next summer, by which point he will still have two years left on the deal he signed earlier this year when making the switch from Spain. The goalkeeper and his representatives are understood to have travelled to Turkey over the weekend to put the finishing touches to the move, which will see United save some more cash on their wage budget after the departures of some big hitters earlier this summer following relegation.

Grbic played once for United this season, conceding twice in a League Cup win over League One side Wrexham, and has made 11 appearances in all since his move. His debut, soon after arriving at Bramall Lane, saw him ship five goals at home to Brighton in the FA Cup and he was also in goal for the 6-0 home hammering to Arsenal, before losing his place to contract rebel Wes Foderingham towards the end of a campaign to forget - both for Grbic and United.