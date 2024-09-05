Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United haven’t ruled out prospect of further transfer activity this summer despite window closure

Sheffield United are exploring the possibility of getting some more of their fringe players off their books this summer, despite the English transfer window slamming firmly shut last week. Boss Chris Wilder had hoped to use his two remaining loan slots before the deadline last Friday, but United’s only final-day business was two departures.

Anis Slimane was allowed to join Norwich City on loan, with an option to make the move permanent, after expressing a desire to make the move to Carrow Road, while American defender Auston Trusty was bought by Celtic in a deal worth around £6m. Despite losing both players Wilder was not able to replace them late in the window, with many of his talented young players helping to bolster the squad in a summer which has seen more than 20 departures and 10 incomings.

One of the most notable was the signing of Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle, with the young stopper taking the gloves as United’s No.1 goalkeeper from Adam Davies. The Welsh international has been on the bench for United’s last two league games, after playing against former club Barnsley in the League Cup, meaning that Croatian international Ivo Grbic has effectively been relegated to United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Grbic, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, was not even on the bench for the Barnsley cup game, with youngster Luke Faxon acting as Davies’ back-up, but he remained at Bramall Lane beyond Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline. But a number of countries around the world are still able to sign players, with Ismaila Coulibaly another player that United may consider letting go if a suitable offer is received - either on loan or a temporary basis.

Amongst the most notable windows still open for business is Turkey, with a deadline of September 13, while clubs in Greece have until September 11 to sign new players. Although there is no indication whether either player will move on, it also seems unlikely that either will taste much game-time before January, as things stand, and so an agreement may suit all parties.

While the window has shut for United, there is still the possibility of signing free agents is still open to Wilder if the support is there to bolster his numbers with a left-field replacement. Although it would represent an obvious problem in terms of getting such players up to speed there are some talented operators still without a club - including a former Blades-linked player in midfielder Steven Alzate, and United’s former captain John Egan.

Egan has been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham as back-up, but boss Wilder was giving nothing away when quizzed on the prospect of adding free agents to his squad after Sunday’s win over Watford. “I'm just getting my head down,” he said, “and concentrating on the team.”