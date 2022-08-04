With Paul Heckingbottom acknowledging that United cannot compete with their divisional rivals in terms of transfer fees or wages on offer – despite spending two of the last three years in the Premier League – the Blades boss and his coaching staff instead prepare detailed pitches to present to each prospective signing in a bid to convince them to choose Bramall Lane as their next destination.

While many clubs fawn over players in a bid to seduce them into signing, United’s more honest and straightforward tactic impressed both Reda Khadra and Tommy Doyle, who were impressed not only by Heckingbottom’s knowledge of their strengths, but also by an analysis of how spending a season at Bramall Lane will make them better footballers.

“It’s about being really clear on their role in the team and what it's going to look like,” Heckingbottom told The Star.

“If we didn't think they could perform, it's pointless talking to them. You have got to push them; we want better all the time.

“If they were coming here to be comfortable and thinking they are in the team, they are going to have a shock when our lads don't allow them to do that.

Reda Khedra was impressed by Sheffield United's pitch before he signed for the Championship promotion hopefuls: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It's a waste of time. So they need to know that we work hard, that the standards need to be high and they need to perform.”

The tactic also worked in the case of Anel Ahmedhodžić, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international defender who made a £3m move from Malmo earlier this summer.

“He's not the finished article so when I first sat down with Anel and spoke to him in January, one of the things he really bought into was the fact that we had spotted all his weaknesses in his game and where he needed to improve.

“We identified how we would improve him in that area and why we would be good for him.”

Ahmedhodžić is in line to make his senior United debut this weekend against Millwall, after missing Monday’s defeat at Watford through suspension.