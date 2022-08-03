Sheffield United boss explains where Man City loan star will fit in Blades' side after move

The highly-rated England youth international is yet to kick a ball in anger for the Blades following his loan move from City, after damaging a thigh during United’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Doyle, who is set to be joined in South Yorkshire by his Etihad teammate James McAtee after United made another loan approach to City, has returned to training and his availability will represent another major boost to Heckingbottom and his squad, who go into this weekend’s home clash against Millwall searching for their first points of the campaign following Monday night’s 1-0 defeat away at Watford.

“Tommy’s been out on the pitch running and doing a bit of ball work, so we’ll be led by his symptoms,” the United chief said of the 20-year-old, who spent time last season on loan at the Blades’ Championship rivals Cardiff City.

“Frustratingly for Tommy, he was just getting up to speed with how we were working and the intensity of training and looking good.

“And now he’s going to have to do that within training and within games. We’re preparing for games now, one after the other, so he’ll have to do a lot extra now to catch up.”

Asked where he sees Doyle fitting in for United, Heckingbottom told the BBC: “Across all midfield really.

Tommy Doyle, left, will link up again with Manchester City teammate James McAtee, right when the latter's Sheffield United loan move is finalised (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“For England he has played as a ‘six’, if you like; the deep midfielder in a three. Which is what Ollie Norwood played for us a lot last season.

“He’s played as an ‘eight’, either side of a three-man midfield, for City, when he broke into the first team at 17 or 18, and then at Cardiff they played a slightly different system and sometimes he found himself as a No.10 or one of those attacking players in a front three.