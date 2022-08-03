James McAtee: Who is the Sheffield United-bound Man City starlet nicknamed 'Salford Silva'?

The 19-year-old, barring any late hiccups, will spend the season at Bramall Lane, joining his City teammate Tommy Doyle with the Blades.

But who is McAtee, what’s he like and what will he bring to United? Let’s take a look …

The Salford Silva

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Salford, McAtee has been compared favourably to former City legend David Silva and is the younger brother of striker John McAtee, of Luton Town.

After joining City’s academy at 11 years old, McAtee rose through the ranks to sign a first professional deal in 2020 after making his pro debut a year earlier in a Football League Trophy game against Bolton.

Last season brought a debut in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League and Pep Guardiola originally planned to keep McAtee in his squad this season, before a change of heart opened the door for a loan move.

James McAtee of Manchester City with boss Pep Guardiola (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Who else wanted him?

A host of clubs were linked with McAtee, with some in the Premier League enquiring about a permanent deal including Southampton. Leeds reportedly considered asking for McAtee to be involved in the Kalvin Phillips to City deal, while Nottingham Forest were also credited with an interest – as well as Rangers north of the border.

Is he the next Phil Foden?

There’s a lot of pressure there but given their backgrounds, there’s an obvious link and McAtee himself admitted the England international Foden is a role model.

James McAtee in action for England U20s at Chesterfield (George Wood/Getty Images)

“I know he is only young, but I would have to say Phil Foden," McAtee said when asked who inspires him.

"The way he has shown the academy players that it is possible, I would have to say him. It gives us all a bit of hope and they don’t feel like it is never going to happen.”

What type of player is he?

James McAtee of Manchester City is close to joining Sheffield United on loan (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Described by City as a “technically gifted and versatile attacking player”, McAtee is left footed and certainly has an eye for goal, as well as dropping deep to collect the ball and then look to create for his teammates.

He scored two hat-tricks in his first three U23 games for City last season and had 10 goals and two assists in his first seven, finishing the season with 18 – and seven assists - as City lifted the PL2 title.

U23 football is different to the Championship, of course. But there is real excitement about McAtee’s ability and potential, both at the Etihad and at Bramall Lane.

What has been said about him?

Addressing talk of a loan move for McAtee last January, boss Guardiola said: "Me personally, the club didn't tell me he had an offer for a loan. But maybe it happened because he's a special player.

“We cannot forget he's just 19 years old. Developing with us, training every day is so important for him.

“For these six months he'll stay here, train, maybe we'll need him. In the future we'll see.