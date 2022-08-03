Sheffield United boss calls for patience over Rhian Brewster as ex-Liverpool man makes injury comeback

A 68th-minute introduction at Vicarage Road was Brewster’s first taste of competitive football since the end of January, when he damaged a hamstring away at Peterborough and saw his season brought to a premature end.

Goals in pre-season against Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United suggested Brewster was ready to pick up where he left off before injury, having scored three times in six games.

The former Liverpool man could be involved again this weekend when United, looking for their first points of the season after losing 1-0 at Vicarage Road, host Millwall at Bramall Lane.

“People always ask about Rhian and he’s a fantastic kid,” Heckingbottom said.

“He’s bubbly and bright and has really bought into trying to get better. An injury at a bad time knocked him but he’s fit and playing.

“He’s not at the level he wants to be at or I want him to be at but he’s scoring goals so he’ll certainly be used. We’re going to be patient with him and the fans will have to be patient with him.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster waves to fans after making his comeback at Watford: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“We need good performances. It’s about having an impact while you’re on the pitch. If that’s 45 minutes of him at his best, then that’s perfect until he gets to 90 minutes at his best.

“We’re wary of the injury he’s had but we’re looking forward to using and getting the goals out of him.”

“He's available like everyone else but we can’t expect him to be tearing about the pitch like everyone else for 90 minutes,” Heckingbottom added, speaking to the BBC.