Alan Biggs on the road to management for Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the curiosity and debate over Ruben Selles as Sheffield United boss, one interesting detail has barely rated a mention.

The Spaniard had no playing career to speak of, or even whisper about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, this is not to criticise or suggest that Selles can’t hack the job. To do so would invalidate the words you read in this column!

Journalists have all kicked a ball but most of us very badly. That’s why we do what we do!

Besides, Selles has pretty decent career stats in the dug-out - and it’s a fact that some of the world’s best managers had little or no pro playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are just a few - Jose Mourinho, Arrigo Sacchi, Gerard Houllier, Carlos Alberto Parreira, Roy Hodgson.

Those guys, and more, have put a finger to the lips in response to anyone uttering the time-honoured cry: “What do you know about it? Never kicked a ball in your life!”

Or as Neil Warnock would often say of referees: “They know the rules but not the game.”

The reality is that anyone with a genuine interest in football, boy or girl, has played to some degree. Including match officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s significant of a sea change that, as I said at the top, no-one gives much of a stuff anymore about whether someone can practise what they preach.

It’s a world of onliners being football managers. A world of artificial intelligence too.

And far from disqualifying Selles, maybe the Blades new owners, with their allegiance to AI, found it a particular strength in him that he found an academic, analytical route into a coaching career he began aged 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many ways he represents the vast majority of us who pontificate on the game - and the success of coaches like him gives us all the hope that we know something about it.

The defining factor in the end is commanding the respect of those who can do, or have done, what they can’t or haven’t.

I doubt there were any dissenting dressing room voices at Reading where, into the teeth of an ownership storm, Selles conjured a win rate of 43.59%.

Or at Hull City where a seemingly doomed team were led to Championship survival last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those missions, on top of brief experience in charge of Southampton, gave the 42-year-old the freedom to walk into Bramall Lane without hearing “but he never played.”

It’s a very different regime to the previous, which was heaving with playing experience.

And just another reason why, after so much radical change, what comes next will be a fascinating watch.

Certainly, from his approach, Selles fully intends to give the ball a kick!

Your next Sheffield United read: Inside track on Sheffield United's latest wildcard signing amid Leeds United comparison, Ruben Selles point